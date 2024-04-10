'A new Bridget Jones movie is coming, but Colin Firth isn't returning so I'm out.'

Alert the gals, clear your Valentine's Day plans for 2025, and prepare for a rousing rendition of 'All By Myself' (by me) because Bridget Jones is back, baby.

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant have been locked in for a fourth film in the franchise, titled Mad About The Boy. It will be based around Helen Fielding's best-selling third book, which once again covers the ups and downs of the chronically unlucky fictional heroine, Bridget Jones.

It's hardly a surprise that almost eight years after the third film, the franchise is back for more, given that the original trilogy (2001's Bridget Jones's Diary, 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby) brought in more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office.

In a cinema landscape that increasingly depends on existing fandoms to bankroll any new film, another instalment was inevitable.

But what is surprising is that one of the main characters has been cut from the fourth film. While Grant's character, sleazy loser ex-boyfriend Daniel Cleaver, will be back, Jones' actual husband and the ultimate rom-com heartthrob Mark Darcy is MIA.

That's right, Colin Firth has not signed on for the fourth film.

I am alarmed. I am distressed. No — I am inconsolable.

Don't you dare take this away from me, don't you do it!! Image: Universal Pictures.