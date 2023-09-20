HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Laura Brand, Bijou Phillips and what we want from the wives of bad men.

For Bijou Phillips, it took 11 days.

And that was 11 days too long.

On September 7, her husband, the actor Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years for rape. During his trial, Phillips went to court and sat in the public gallery next to his family. Sometimes, she walked in beside him. She is the mother of his nine-year-old daughter, and they have shared a life for 12 years.

On September 18, she filed for divorce.

In between those two dates, Phillips was the subject of enormous scrutiny. The headlines that insisted she was “standing by” her husband came with a heavy dose of judgement.

We entirely believed the reports from un-named sources that claimed Phillips had “no plans” to divorce him.

Clearly, she had plans.

This week, it’s depressing but true that the news cycle has given us another woman who’s being loudly urged to pick up the phone to her lawyer.

Russell Brand has been married to Laura Gallacher (now Brand) for six years. They got together in 2015, and she has been largely credited, in that time, of “taming a bad boy".

The man named “Shagger Of The Year” by the The Sun newspaper three years in a row (yes, in the noughties there was actually a prize for that), has made no secret of his sex addiction, suggesting that he had slept with more than 1000 women during its height.

What he did keep secret was that not all of those encounters were considered consensual, and he is now facing allegations of sexual assault from four women. In his native UK, the charges against him are receiving wall-to-wall media coverage as more and more ex-partners and colleagues are telling their troubling stories.

Laura Brand is pregnant with their third child. She and Russell live – and sell, via their Community lifestyle retreats – a bucolic country life. Their home is an oversized thatched cottage, surrounded by farmland. Laura writes mindful parenting books with daisies on the covers.