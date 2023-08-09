Katy Perry and Russell Brand's romance wasn’t the most effortless of relationships, even by celebrity standards.

After the couple met on the set of Get Him to the Greek, Brand popped the question a mere three months later. What followed was a very elaborate wedding, 14 months of marriage and a divorce initiated by text. It was more of a head’s up on Brand’s part.

Russell has remained fairly tight-lipped about the divorce, but in a rare interview, he's now opened up about that time in his life.

Appearing on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, he detailed why the marriage ultimately broke down. “Some aspects of it were, like, amazing. She’s an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone-type aspect of fame,” he said.

“Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it’s a time that I remember being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, to speak for myself, a little disconnected.”

Perry was just 25 when she first tied the knot. Now 38, she approached her second marriage to Orlando Bloom differently.

Ahead of her performance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cricket final in 2020, Perry spoke to Stellar Magazine and the conversation soon turned to her wedding to Orlando Bloom. More specifically, how she was prioritising their relationship over the wedding itself.