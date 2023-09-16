Russell Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting 4 women. Here's what we know.

This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations, saying that all of his relationships have been consensual.

According to British news organisations The Sunday Times, The Times of London and TV show Dispatches, one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.

The women said that they only felt ready to tell their stories after being approached by reporters, with some citing Brand's newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer as a factor in their decision to speak.

Before the stories were published, Brand posted a video online denying the allegations, which had been outlined in two "extremely disturbing letters" from a "mainstream media" television company and a newspaper. He didn't identify the news organisations by name.

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he said

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous."

He added: "Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.