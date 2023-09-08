Bijou Phillips is standing by her husband Danny Masterson's side. This is her story.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

On Friday That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in his Hollywood home two decades ago.

The 47-year-old actor, who has been in custody since May, sat in court wearing a suit and watched the women without visible reaction as they spoke.

"When you raped me, you stole from me," said one woman who Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003. "That's what rape is, a theft of the spirit. You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison."

By Masterson's side has been his wife - actor and singer Bijou Phillips.

She was reportedly visibly upset while in court when her husband's conviction was handed down, and she has publicly stood by him with no signs of separation or divorce on the cards.

Now adjusting to raising their child on her own, Phillips has been open about the challenges she has faced throughout her life.

Phillips was born in 1980 to The Mamas & The Papas lead musician John Phillips and his third wife Geneviève Waïte, a South African model. The parents, who were both dealing with drug addictions, were deemed unfit to take care of Phillips. As a result, she was placed in foster care in upstate New York.