'I watch TV every day for work. These are my top 10 shows of all time.'

I need to watch a lot of television in my free time, because writing about TV during work hours is a big part of my job.

Considering how much TV I watch anyway, it's kind of the dream.

What it means is that I can have three to four shows on the go at any given time. I try to devour as much as I can, although I'm grateful my colleagues like crime mysteries so I can skip the murders and go straight to the sappy rom-coms, sitcoms and political dramas I'm drawn to.

All of this is to say that I watch a lot of TV. And while there's always something great to enjoy - and lots of... not so great things too - I have a fairly solidified list when it comes to my favourite shows of all time.

These are the ones that for me, rise above all the others. The ones that I'll happily re-watch even if it's completely impractical for work, and will yell about to anyone who will listen.

In no particular order (there's no way I could actually rank these), here are my top 10 favourite shows ever:

Mad Men.

Image: AMC.

I said these weren't in any particular order, but I am starting with one of the most ~prestigious~ on my list, because deep down, I am a people pleaser and I want to impress you.

But let's be honest: Mad Men is one of the best TV shows of all time.