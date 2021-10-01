The 7 shows everyone will be watching in October.

October is shaping up to be a big month in TV land.

From the premiere of Stan's One of Us Is Lying to the highly anticipated return of Netflix's You, there's something for everyone in this month's TV lineup.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's You below.



Here are the seven shows that everyone will be watching in October:

Maid

Netflix's new limited series Maid was inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

The series follows Alex, a young mother who finds herself without any resources after leaving an abusive relationship.

In a story that will be reminiscent for countless viewers, the series sees Alex find a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her young daughter.