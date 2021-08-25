The Ted Lasso Effect: 11 wholesome shows that feel like the hug you need right now.

It's been a dark... year? 18 months? Two years? Honestly, what is time anyway?

The point is that things are not great at the moment, and given we're all feeling a little vulnerable and spending a lot more time at home, we could do with some escapism.

Enter: wholesome television.

No doubt you've heard all the fuss about Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, the unassuming comedy that turned into 2020's biggest surprise hit - and earned Jason Sudeikis a shock Emmy win.

There's a reason Ted Lasso has been so successful. Firstly, it's just a great show. But secondly, it couldn't have come at a better time. It's unsurprising that as we've faced so much uncertainty, the most popular shows on TV have been those that offer up optimism, hope and light-hearted laughs.

The 'Ted Lasso Effect' is two-fold: it's a blueprint for the wholesome, positive content we are craving right now, and also refers to the warm fuzzy feeling you get when watching.

So, with that in mind, here are other series that will give you the humour, heart and escapism you need right now:

Ted Lasso.

Image: Apple TV+.

Well, obviously we have to start here for anyone who is yet to experience the pure joy that is Ted Lasso.

The popular culture-clash sitcom follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American college-level football coach who is unexpectedly recruited to coach a fictional English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having absolutely no experience in the sport.