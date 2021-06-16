"Sorry, Friends fans." The 10 best TV sitcoms of all time, ranked.

There's something special about TV sitcoms.

Putting on an episode of your favourite sitcom is like a warm hug, or a catch-up with old friends. Even when those friends are actually... really terrible human beings (looking at you, Michael Scott).

They're short, sweet and funny; the perfect comfort watch even if you've seen them a million times.

So yes. Long story short, ya gal loves a sitcom. And I have opinions about them.

See, when the Friends reunion aired, I expressed online that I thought Friends was a bit... overrated. And the people came for me. Friends (as in, my actual friends, not Chandler Bing) were reconsidering our relationships. My own brother asked if I was okay. Someone else asked if I was a psychopath. Jury is out on that one, but I'd clearly hit a nerve.

I'm sorry, Friends fans, but it's just fine to me. Definitely not bad, but not the show I'll reach for in times of need and/or something to mindlessly half-watch while scrolling my phone.

Which brings me here. To my very controversial top 10 sitcoms, ever.

I also promise there will be no mention of The Big Bang Theory. This is a Big Bang safe space.

So go on, scroll, get mad at me, etc. etc.

I can take it.

10. Friends.

Like I said, Friends is fine to me. I'll watch it if it happens to be on, but I won't actively seek it out. Also, is Ross the most annoying sitcom character ever? Discuss.