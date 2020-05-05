Stan's Normal People and 10 other TV shows to watch purely for the sex scenes.

We all have TV shows we watch for different reasons.

The one that’s funny and light-hearted for when we need a laugh, another one with a complex and dramatic storyline to keep us on the edge of our seat… and that one where we are so attached to the characters’ love and sex life, that we start to feel warm inside.

You know those ones?

Well, since Stan’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, Normal People captured our attention with Connell and Marianne’s real and raw intimacy, we wanted to be reminded of other TV shows that also had fantastic sex scenes.

Here are just 10 of them.

Normal People

Where can I watch it? Stan

If you haven’t watched Normal People and got a little confused before, let us fill you in.

Watch the trailer for Normal People here. Post continues below.

The television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling book follows the slow-burn relationship between young adults, Connell and Marianne.

As it is in the book, sex is a huge part of Connell and Marianne’s on-screen relationship, and features heavily in almost every episode.

The sex is real, raw and quite possibly, the most accurate representation we’ve seen on television in a long time.

Sex Education