'Better, easier, endless orgasms.' How sex after 50 can be your best ever.

After losing her virginity at 16, and enjoying a decade of "really good" sex, Jennifer* assumed that by the time she'd reached her 30s, her best sex was behind her. Even her later 20s weren’t that great, she says.

"I didn't feel comfortable having that conversation with my partner about my needs or asking for what I wanted," Jennifer says.

"Societal expectations and norms can shape our own assumptions and expectations of our desires and needs. In my 20s and 30s there was less of a 'me too' movement and in movies and shows, females and women were overly sexualised."

She assumed things would get worse as she aged.

But then, something happened. Sex become fun again – pleasurable, rather than the obligatory act it had sometimes felt like in the past.

"I would say around 10 years ago, I noticed there was more information in the media available and an emphasis on women deserving to have their needs met – what that looked like and how you can ask for what you want," she says.