'I had a threesome with two men that focused solely on me. It changed how I had sex forever.'

My last (and only) threesome had hardly been romantic. Two guys. Outside a lifeguard tower on a beach, late at night. I’d met them at a dodgy bar and after minimal conversation, I’d driven us to the beach. They hadn’t even bought me a soft drink.

Men are easy: you tug this, suck that. Take it. Done. I hadn’t even been nervous.

Not like I was now. Now that it was going to be all about me…

It was day five of my ‘back to the body’ retreat and my fifth session with Neal, my practitioner. Each session, I was getting more comfortable and braver – I’d even managed to say “yes” once or twice (I was working my way up to “more”).

This session was going to be different: This session was a “cradle” – two male practitioners at once. Two male practitioners whose sole job would be to give me one hour of uninterpreted, unreciprocated pleasure.

I was terrified.

I decided to wear my simple wrap dress – and the shell necklace my best friend had made for me 25 years ago. Nothing else.

I liked the feeling of not wearing underwear. The way air brushed my outer vulva when I walked – teasing me, reminding me of what’s possible.

But while awaiting my practitioners, another woman revealed her risqué elaborate lacy number complete with bra, thong, garter belt and stockings.

Great. My first cradle and I was already failing.

I paced the room. Trying to look cool and collected, while I internally freaked. What do they think about me? I wondered. Am I some desperate middle-aged women in need of attention and decent finger-banging?

I didn’t even feel middle-aged. Even at 42, I still felt too young to have children. I was in decent shape, active. I don’t think I looked 42 on the outside, so maybe I wasn’t on the inside either.