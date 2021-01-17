'I wanted him to watch me with two guys.' In lockdown, Dee and Dave joined a virtual sex party.

Dee and Dave* had been married for 20 years when lockdown hit in March 2020.

It was an at-home date night, when Dee confessed her deepest sexual fantasies to Dave, that eventually led to them joining the world’s first social media community for sex.

“I first heard about a Killing Kittens sex party event in Glasgow, a few years ago,” UK-based Dee tells Mamamia.

“I thought it sounded exciting but I wasn’t brave enough to mention to my husband that I really wanted to go at the time.

“We've since had a wedding, a child, more than one house, busy working lives and as the UK government lockdown started, I found myself thinking about regrets.”

Dee was just shy of her 19th birthday when she met Dave, the love of her life and now husband.

“He's my Prince Charming! He whisked me off my feet, lavishing me with fine dining, holidays and beautiful baubles and I've been completely smitten since.

“During the first lockdown and at 39 years old, I found myself wondering what it would have been like to have been a bit more sexually adventurous. I have never experienced a one-night stand, or given any other man a blow job.”

To give them something to look forward to, Dave and Dee locked in a weekly date night every Saturday.

“We decided that once our munchkin was tucked up in bed we would get dressed up as if we were going out. We treated ourselves to cocktails and nibbles, put on our favourite music and would dance like we did years ago, and talk like we hadn’t talked for some time.

“We have always had a good sex life together; we do seem to fit each other perfectly, but I finally admitted I was curious about watching live sex with him and others. I told him I wanted to make love with him in a room where other people would watch us. That I had also fantasised about being spit-roasted and having group sex. Dave admitted he had been thinking about some of these things too.”

Even just talking about their fantasies and dreams lead to some amazing sex during lockdown.