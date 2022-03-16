'I told my partner I wanted to use sex toys in bed. His reaction scared me.'

As told to Shannen Findlay.

I remember the argument clearly, and the one single question which spurred it all.

Originally, I had told myself to be open and honest. Clear and direct.

In one conversation, I would tell my partner of two years that sex had become unfulfilling.

Watch how to have better sex. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Sure, it might be good sex, relatively speaking. But over time, one critical aspect became an option rather than a requirement: my orgasm.

So, with the belief that I would be met with some form of understanding from my partner, I asked to introduce sex toys into the bedroom.

Maybe a vibrator or massager - anything that could help me reach a climax.

His response was not only maddening, but frightening.

At first, he was.. confused. "Do you not enjoy having sex with me?" he questioned repeatedly.

It hadn't been him specifically, I clarified. I loved him. I loved having sex with him. I just wasn't... satisfied.

In the beginning, sex had been exciting and pleasure had gone both ways. He could make me tingle with a single touch. It felt good to be loved by him.

The touching, oral sex and all efforts to make me orgasm stopped slowly. So slow, I didn't realise the magnitude of that loss until it was much too late.

It really was as if a switch had been flipped off inside of him. His eyes glazed over while he would be inside of me. The kissing was rough and sloppy - unlike how gentle it had been for the first year and a half of our relationship.

He still did things, but it felt as if they were all to get him off. A slap on my butt felt unkind in a way I didn't consent to. Pinching my nipples or my thighs had become painful rather than orgasmic.