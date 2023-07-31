'I saw a sex therapist about painful sex. Here's what she told me.'

Who do you envision when you think of a sex therapist? Barbra Streisand in Meet the Fockers, constantly alluding to love-making by speaking only in double entendres (working from a home office decorating with dicks)? Or is it a pioneering sex educator and academic like Betty Dodson Ph.D, who dedicated their career to instructing women on cultivating real pleasure (with or without a partner)? Or, better yet, is it Gillian Anderson in Sex Education who comes to mind, donning her impossibly cool outfits and leading her own single life of total sexual freedom.

Now I am a big fan of all three examples above. Though I am yet to confirm whether these kinds of pop culture cliches exist much in real life, I'll have you know there is a new breed of sex therapist on the block. You may have noticed the rise in all kinds of young, progressive people who are creating clinics equipped to treat a series of modern sexual conundrums.

Meanwhile, there is also all sorts of accessible, educational information on better sex out there. More and more websites dedicated to the topic like Liz Goldwyn's The Sex Ed, podcasts like Juliet Allen's brilliant Authentic Sex and even educational sex toy companies like Normal (which is informed by sex coach, Georgia Grace). Sex and new-wave sexology right now is in, a trend I hope is here to stay.

This current cultural obsession finally led me to see a sexologist about my moments of dyspareunia (painful sex) which I've always put down to just another bloody endo symptom. I, like one in ten people who possess a womb, have endometriosis, which can be debilitating in a myriad of ways. Sometimes this causes me pain during intercourse and, more often than that, it causes me constant anxiety about potential future pain during sex.