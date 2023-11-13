We asked Sephora employees for the best products to buy (and which ones to pass on).

If you're anything like me (oh hello! Love the hair), you quite like having a nosy into other people's beauty routines. A peep inside their beauty bag. A pervy glance into what they buy when they're trawling through the beauty aisles.

I know I do. I love speaking to celebrities/doctors/makeup artists/my postman, and asking them what they spend their money on. The kind of products they love. What they don't love.

Why? Because it's fun knowing what products other people rate – especially experts.

Watch: Here's me putting 10 layers of foundation on my face because TikTok. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Because when you're wandering around a giant beauty heaven like Sephora and you're feeling overwhelmed as hell and worried you're about to drop a whole heap of money on the wrong thing (gosh there's nothing worse), chances are you'll turn to one of the beauty advisors (who are usually trained makeup artists or skin experts) and ask them for their recommendation.

More often than not, they'll tell you to ditch whatever 'viral' product you're clutching and instead reach for something they genuinely recommend and use themselves.