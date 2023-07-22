Selena Gomez has sold over $100 million Rare Beauty blushes. Here's the products worth your money.

Celebrity skincare and makeup brands are booming lately.

And one brand on top of the pack has to be Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez.

The packaging - lovely. The message behind the brand - that every person is a 'rare beauty' - delightful. The fact it's moderately priced - a big win. And the products themselves - very, very good.

The brand only started stocking in Australia a couple of years ago, so the fact some of their products continue to sell out regularly down under is a testament to the fan base Rare Beauty has - as well as Selena Gomez.

Since Rare Beauty launched in September 2020, the company has succeeded in a way many other celebrity-backed beauty brands have not.

Watch the trailer for Selena Gomez' documentary My Mind & Me. Post continues below.



Video via Apple TV+.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Gomez's best-selling blushes are booming in popularity.

News out this week shows that in 2022, the brand reportedly sold millions of blush units, resulting in revenue of over US$70 million (which totals to around AUD$104 million). Now that's a lot of money.

Rare Beauty has also pledged to dedicate one per cent of sales to its in-house fund related to mental health support, having raised at least $US5 million so far, per the company's 2022 social impact report. Plus on a much simpler scale - Rare Beauty products are massively hyped on TikTok. But are they worth it?