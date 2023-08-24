LEIGH CAMPBELL: Every single beauty product I use.

Hi, I’m Leigh Campbell, and I test beauty products for a living.

I’ve done so for about 20 years, since I first started working in magazines.

Fast forward to about five years ago and Mamamia launched You Beauty, our daily beauty podcast. Back in those days, we had a weekly episode called ‘In Her Bag’ where we’d ask interesting people to (figuratively) spill all their beauty loot and share what they use on their face, body and hair.

I was the guest on that episode four years ago. My colleague back then, Amy Clarke, forced me to give up the host role and take the hot seat to share my beauty bag (you can listen to that episode here).

I refused for so long because as someone to road-tests them for a living, choosing just one product in each category is almost impossible. It feels unfair because there are so many wonderful serums and foundations and hair masks out there that I honestly love, use and empty.

But, I don't make the rules.

So, herein lies the list of what I currently put on myself from head to foot. Products I love and repurchase. I’ve followed the exact same format as the podcast, with the same categories, just in written form.

Will they be the same products I loved nearly five years ago? Let’s see…

Skin.

Favourite cleanser: Bioberma Sensibio H20 Soothing Micellar Water Cleanser, $32.95.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva

This micellar water changed the game for lazy girls. Designed to be a complete cleanse, I use it to take my makeup off and as my ‘real’ cleanser, too. No rinsing is required and doesn't leave any residue on the skin.

Image: Mecca/Canva

A relative newcomer to my cabinet, this chemical exfoliant mixes glycolic and mandelic acids to slough away dull skin while nourishing it at the same time. I use it twice a week at night under my evening skincare routine. It’s the Goldilocks of exfoliants (with a stronger and more mild version also available).

Favourite serum: SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum, $236.

Image: ActiveSkin/Canva

I know the price of this serum is exorbitant, and I’m sorry. HOWEVER. I’ve tried many really good vitamin C serums and nothing makes my skin glow like this guy. Use it in the morning, because vitamin C is packed with antioxidants so helps supercharge your protection from UV exposure when paired with sunscreen.

Favourite day cream: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel, $35.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva

I have combination skin so always look for lightweight moisturisers that will hydrate without looking greasy or oily under my makeup. This one ticks all the boxes. It plumps skin and leaves it feeling juicy but not suffocated.

Favourite face oil: Ipsum Best Skin Enriching Face Oil, $58.

Image: Ipsum/Canva

This Aussie Lady Startup makes the most delicious skincare. This bottle is packed with olive fruit, hempseed, rosehip, apricot, sea buckthorn, pomegranate, and Kakadu plum seed oil. It’s a cocktail of nourishment for your face.

Favourite night cream: Lancome Renergie HPN 300 Peptide Cream, $185.

Image: Myer/Canva

This luxe anti-ageing cream is packed with 300 (!) types of peptides plus hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. It can be used both morning and night, but I save it for the last step of my evening routine. It’s delicious to use and leaves skin looking and feeling better by morning.

Favourite face mask: James Cosmetics 24k Rose Gold Eye Masks, $35 (pack of five).

Image: James Cosmetics/Canva

These look like a gimmick but get serious results. I apply a pair for fifteen minutes before I do my makeup if I’m going somewhere fancy — they smooth fine lines and plump the area, leaving the perfect canvas for concealer.

Makeup.

Favourite foundation or tinted moisturiser: Revlon Illuminance Skin Caring Foundation, $42.95.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva.

This only launched a few months ago, but I have been reaching for it most days since. Super easy to apply and blend, it gives a good glow, offers medium coverage and does good stuff to your skin while you’re wearing it, too.

Favourite concealer: Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener, $42.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

I've lost count of how many times I’ve recommended this product. Technically, it's not a concealer, but I use it as one because it’s lightweight and hydrating so it doesn't settle in my lines but makes the under-eye area more radiant.

Favourite blush: Holme Beauty Embodiment Blush in Phoebe, $55.

Image: Holme Beauty/Canva.

I don't wear blush all the time, but when I do, it’s this one. A mix between a cream and a liquid, it offers luminosity without glitter or sparkles. I dab a tiny dot on my pointer finger and tap on it to blend. Instant healthy flush.

Favourite bronzer: Mecca Max Sunlit Bronzer in Light, $26.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

I absolutely adored the previous version of this blush. The formula was recently updated, and it’s still great, thankfully. The powder is finely milled and buildable, meaning you get great warmth without going OTT with the first swipe.

Favourite highlighter: Fenty Beauty Eaze Droplit All Over Glow Illuminator, $52.

Image: Sephora/Canva.

I love how versatile this product is. You can mix it with moisturiser or foundation, but I mostly use it as a cheekbone highlighter — I tap it onto the high points near my temple and it gives a subtle sheen that isn't at all sparkly. It’s also beautiful on the collarbone.

Favourite eyeshadow: Morphe M2 12 Pan Ready For Anything Eyeshadow Palette, $23.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

I’m not very adventurous with eyeshadow – I mostly play it safe with neutral and earthy colours. This palette has it all and is an excellent price. Morphe flies under the radar but has excellent quality products.

Favourite eyeliner: Physicians Formula Eye Booster Ultra Fine Liquid Eyeliner, $23.22.

Image: iHerb/Canva.

I discovered this liquid liner a few years ago and have repurchased it multiple times. The felt-tip pen makes it super easy to use and the massive bonus is the lash conditioning ingredients within the formula. It comes in both black and brown.

Favourite mascara: Loungeface Lash, $37.

Image: LoungeFace/Canva.

Lounge Face is the brand by OG Aussie beauty content creator Lauren Curtis. It’s a tubular formula, meaning you won't get any smudging or flakes. It makes lashes thicker and longer, and the best bit — it removes easily with just water.

Favourite lipstick: Gucci Rouge De Beaute Brilliant Shine Lipstick, $72.

Image: Gucci/Canva.

I don't often wear lipstick because I can't be bothered with the precision and replication, but this lippie is like a glossy balm in a bullet. It’s super expensive but I always get asked what's on my lips when I wear it, and it feels so lovely on.

Favourite lip balm: Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm, $20.95.

Image: Naturium/Canva.

This lip balm comes in a bunch of shades, my two faves being the 'Clear' and 'Petal'. It’s intensely nourishing and makes lips look glossy while it hydrates. The tinted ones offer a sheer wash of colour.

Hair and body care.

Favourite body care product: Brillo Beauty The Butter, $45.

Image: Brillo Beauty/Canva.

Call me biased (because Brillo Beauty is my own brand), but this is the best body moisturiser. I hate the feeling of anything too heavy, sticky or slimy. This deeply hydrates but sinks in and you can still feel the hydration the next day. Skin feels instantly smoother.

Favourite fragrance: Ouai Rue St Honore EDP 50ml, $108.

Image: Sephora/Canva.

I love the whole range of Ouai perfumes. It’s technically a haircare brand but they've hit it out of the park with their fragrances, especially for the price. This one smells like white flowers on a sunny summer day.

Favourite hair styling product: Kerasilk Texturising Finishing Spray, $46.

Image: Kerasilk/Canva

I use this texturising spray to get that ‘cool girl’ undone look when I put soft waves in my hair. It offers soft hold but no crunch or shine, and brushes out easily if you decide to change your style.

Favourite hair care product: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Hair Styling Spray, $64.

Image: Color Wow/Canva

This is pricey, but you only use it every four washes or so, so it’s worth it. Spray it on wet or damp hair, then heat style to activate. The result is hair that feels like you've just had a professional in-salon treatment, and it feels that way for a few washes afterwards.

Image: Toni&Guy/Canva.

This set is amazing for the price. The Plex technology repairs bonds (aka damaged hair) but unlike some bond-repair hair products, doesn't leave hair feeling stiff because it hydrates at the same time.

Have you tried any of the above products? What are some of your favourites? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@leighacampbell/Canva.