'I'm hunting for a new everyday foundation. Here are 4 under $40 I'm loving right now.'

But really, does the search ever stop for the best, cheap foundation? Does it? (No).

It's not that I haven't found a foundation that I like. Nah. I like many, many foundations! It's just... I always have this feeling that there's something bigger and better that's quietly waiting riiiight around the corner. Y'know?

It's an expensive issue, and I'm working on it — nevertheless, the search continues, and I've actually recently discovered a tight crowd of (mostly) new, affordable formulas that have become regulars in my makeup routine.

Because as we all know, expensive doesn't necessarily mean better.

So, I thought I'd share 'em with you.

Here are 4 under $40 foundations I'm loving right now.

