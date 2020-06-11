"My fave mask ever": Just 10 products from The Body Shop that are surprisingly bloody good.

For many of us, The Body Shop brings back serious nostalgia.

It reminds us of those certain must-have products we bought in our teen years (Born Lippy strawberry lip balm, anyone?) or the fragrance someone close to us was always wearing (you know the one I'm talking about).

Here's how you self care, according to your horoscope. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Nowadays, the likes of Sephora and Mecca may be your first stops for all things beauty, but I'm here to convince you why a trip to The Body Shop might be in order, all these years later.

After finishing high school I spent close to two years working for my local Body Shop, where I knew precisely nothing about their products besides the fact that my mum had worn their Coconut Body Butter for as long as I could remember.

But after countless hours of testing and trialling their products, I found a few gems that became absolute staples in my routine.

Here are 10 products I still stock up on today.