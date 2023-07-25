‘A makeup artist showed me 7 ways to switch up my 'boring' look. Here's what I learnt.'

Okay, confession time. Gather around. For someone who lives and breathes beauty, I'm notoriously... boring with my makeup look.

I have a simple, tight and uncomplicated makeup routine with a small slew of products that are quick and easy to use. There's always lots of brown, beige, and neutral colours going on, a bit of a liquid wing situation...

I know, I know.

It's boring. And it makes doing makeup feel like another 'thing' I have to do, rather than that fun and exciting thing I want to do. Because that's what makeup should be!

So when I was offered the chance to sit in on a makeup masterclass with none other than makeup artist Hilary Holmes (the wizard behind popular makeup brand Holmes Beauty), you're going to bet I said YES PLS.

Watch: Speaking of makeup tips, bridal makeup artist Natalie Wright teaches us her techniques for a smokey eye with a twist... there's no black eyeshadow in sight. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Now, I've never been to a makeup masterclass before. And I just assumed it would be a room full of people who were quite new to the whole makeup thing.

But, as it turned out, there were a bunch of beauty editors, along with some actual makeup artists, all there to brush up on their makeup skills. Meaning? There's ALWAYS something to learn.