'I tried a full face of new MCoBeauty products. Here's how they compare to their spendy dupes'.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer trials MCoBeauty's newest launches.

Sound the (beauty) alarm, friends. MCoBeauty has dropped a bunch of new products – and it's just the best news for anyone with a face, really.

Whether you're into beauty or not, we all know MCoBeauty have some banger affordable products that often rival the spendy stuff.

So, what's included in the new lineup? Well, glad you asked.

On the skincare front, there's a new Hydrating Cleansing Oil ($25) and a Glow Boost Vitamin C Serum ($35).

I've tried both and am pleased to report the cleansing oil feels lovely and lightweight (no squeaky, tight feeling) and the serum is a creamy little number that features a bunch of do-good ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Nice!

On the makeup front, there's also a bunch of new shades of some of their most popular products – including the cult XtendLash mascara (everyone's favourite tubing mascara) and the viral Beauty Wands.

Yes! The kinda goodies everyone in the You Beauty Facebook group froths over on the regular.

So, you know what I thought would be fun? Putting some of these new makeup shades on my face and comparing them to their spendy counterparts.

Because if there's one thing we all love, it's a good beauty dupe. Especially right now (see: financial crisis).

Hang on. The new makeup products. What are they?

Oh! How rude of me.

Let's talk about XtendLash Mascara first, shall we? Because there's a new shade – it now also comes in 'Black-Brown' ($28).

