Ben McKenzie was a millennial heartthrob on The O.C. Now, he's had a radical career change.

The year is 2003. The O.C. premieres and in saunters a broody, tow-headed teenager sporting a leather choker necklace. He's a soft-spoken, bad boy who enters a world of privilege. His name was Ryan and the whole world fell in love with him.

The actor who played him on the hit TV show, Ben McKenzie, was immediately launched into superstardom. Overnight he and his cast mates, Adam Brody, Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson became teen idols to a generation of millennials. You couldn't switch on a TV or open a magazine without seeing their faces plastered everywhere.



Watch to further understand what cryptocurrency is. Post continues after the video.



Video via Youtube.

After a four-year run the show finished and the cast went their separate ways. McKenzie, Brody, Barton and Bilson all splintered off into different directions but none of them really hit the peaks of success like they had enjoyed during their O.C. days.

Adam Brody landed a handful of roles in films and TV, Rachel Bilson signed on to another CW show and now has a podcast, Mischa Barton endured some difficult personal issues and is now set to appear on Australian soap Neighbours, and Ben McKenzie has hopped around a few different TV series before ending up in the murky waters of cryptocurrency.

Yes, you read that correctly. Cryptocurrency.

In 2021, as the world buzzed with cryptocurrency, McKenzie had a hunch that this enticing new digital currency that promised a brighter future for anyone who bought into the idea, was little more than a dangerous fad with a dark underbelly.

With an economics degree to his name (a pre-fame certification) and a whole lot of spare time thanks to the pandemic, McKenzie took it upon himself to start digging into questioning the cryptocurrency movement. Certainly a far cry from his acting work, but, hey why the hell not. Stranger things have happened in America.