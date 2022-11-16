"A faint smile." Biden's Trump reaction, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
"A faint smile." Biden's team has warily welcomed Trump's presidential run.
Donald Trump's decision to jump into the 2024 presidential race could help give Joe Biden a second term in the White House, the president and his aides reportedly believe.
Trump made his announcement to run for president again yesterday as he sought to get a jump on potential rivals for the Republican nomination.
When Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron were asked by reporters at the G20 meeting in Bali if they had a reaction to Trump's announcement, they looked at each other briefly and shared a faint smile.
"Not really," Biden said, before turning his attention back to the mangrove trees he and other world leaders were planting.
According to AAP, several Biden aides and advisers, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave their assessment of how the president and his team view Trump's entry into the race.
His aides described Trump as a vulnerable and defeated figure who motivates Democratic voters to go to the polls and reminds centrists of the chaos that surrounded his presidency. They also portrayed Trump as a threat to US democracy through his continued false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud - a claim that motivated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022
"Trump is definitely the most vulnerable of the candidates but he does come with a cost the White House is keenly aware of," said a top Democrat who works with the White House on political issues, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Biden, who is already the oldest US president and turns 80 on Sunday, has not formally announced whether he will seek re-election. Trump is 76.
When asked in March about his feelings of a possible second run against Trump, Biden said: "In the next election, I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
Search for elderly man missing in NSW floods continues after body of woman found in Eugowra.
Communities in NSW are braced for more flooding with warnings of historic river rises and prolonged peaks in the state's central west.
The body of a woman was recovered from floodwaters in Eugowra, west of Bathurst, yesterday.
The 60-year-old has been formally identified as Dianne Smith, who went missing from the town as it was devastated by roof-high flash-flooding in the early hours of Monday.
Smith, who worked at the local grocery store, has been described by a friend as "a much-loved member of the community", Nine News reports.
The body, believed to be of a 60-year-old woman missing from the town of Eugowra, has been found. #7NEWS https://t.co/6jMh2PWX9x— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) November 16, 2022
85-year-old Ljubisa "Les" Vugec, who was last seen at his Eugowra home around the same time, is still missing.
Across the state, the authorities have issued 117 warnings and 23 "evacuate now" orders, including for central western Forbes and Gooloogong, Gunnedah in the northeast and the southern border town of Moama.
In Forbes, major flooding is expected with the Lachlan River likely to reach 10.8 metres this morning, similar to the historic inundation of June 1952.
The SES said it would continue to resupply isolated communities, including residents of Walgett, Lightning Ridge and Collarenebri, which cover an area roughly the size of Switzerland.
Kevin Spacey charged with seven more sexual offences in UK.
US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with seven additional sexual offences in a British court.
The new charges include one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and others of indecent and sexual assault.
The charges follow a review of evidence gathered by British police.
Breaking News: Kevin Spacey is facing seven new criminal charges in Britain, including three counts of sexual assault, the authorities said.https://t.co/Ya0CMrKIi8— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 16, 2022
The 63-year-old was previously accused of five offences in Britain - four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
His lawyer said in June, Spacey had "strenuously" denied those allegations.
In the United States, Spacey defeated a sexual abuse case against him last month after jurors in a Manhattan civil trial found his accuser did not prove his claim that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14.
The latest scams to watch out for in the lead up to Christmas.
The scams are ramping up as we head into the busy Christmas New Year period with parcel phishing, dodgy toll payment portals and compromised business emails making it very difficult to know what is a real link, what is a real communication and what isn’t a scam trying to fleece us for our money.
Today, we take a look at some of the biggest scams doing the rounds right now and how - especially in the midst of some of the country’s worst data breaches - you can avoid falling victim to yet another attempt at tricking you online.
