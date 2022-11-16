"A faint smile." Biden's Trump reaction, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

Donald Trump's decision to jump into the 2024 presidential race could help give Joe Biden a second term in the White House, the president and his aides reportedly believe.

Trump made his announcement to run for president again yesterday as he sought to get a jump on potential rivals for the Republican nomination.

When Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron were asked by reporters at the G20 meeting in Bali if they had a reaction to Trump's announcement, they looked at each other briefly and shared a faint smile.

"Not really," Biden said, before turning his attention back to the mangrove trees he and other world leaders were planting.

According to AAP, several Biden aides and advisers, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave their assessment of how the president and his team view Trump's entry into the race.

His aides described Trump as a vulnerable and defeated figure who motivates Democratic voters to go to the polls and reminds centrists of the chaos that surrounded his presidency. They also portrayed Trump as a threat to US democracy through his continued false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud - a claim that motivated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

"Trump is definitely the most vulnerable of the candidates but he does come with a cost the White House is keenly aware of," said a top Democrat who works with the White House on political issues, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Biden, who is already the oldest US president and turns 80 on Sunday, has not formally announced whether he will seek re-election. Trump is 76.

When asked in March about his feelings of a possible second run against Trump, Biden said: "In the next election, I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."

- With AAP.