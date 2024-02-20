'I test beauty products for a living. These are the 7 products I actually finished.'

As a beauty editor, part of what I do is to test a lot of new products and see if they're worth all the buzzy hype. So, I often find myself jumping on a new one before I even finish the one that I've been testing. Meaning? Not everything makes it into my bathroom cabinet.

Because here's the thing: the beauty market is crowded, noisy and confusing — and not everything you see trending on TikTok is actually good. Just because it's sold out, hyped-up or really expensive, doesn't make it a brilliant product. In fact, there are an awful lot of duds out there. It's true! Really, there is.

However, there are certain products I end up loving — the golden nuggets that end up making their way into my daily routine and they're so good I'll end up finishing them to the very last drop. After which, they end up in my 'empties' box — so I can write about them on Mamamia and talk about them on You Beauty podcast.

They're the kind of products I'll happily spend my own money on.

Watch: Speaking of beauty products, Mamamia's beauty contributor Teresa McNamara shares her thoughts on the popular Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. Post continues below.