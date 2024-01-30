'I tried Go-To's new eye serum and it's not what I expected.'

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Health and Beauty Editor reviews Go-To's De Crease Eye Serum.

Everyone's favourite skincare brand has launched a new product, so obviously I'm going to put it on my face and tell you my thoughts!

Yes! Go-To has launched its first-ever vitamin A product. And an eye serum, at that. Surprised?

It's called De Crease Retinal Eye Serum, and it's $55.

Watch: Speaking of Go-To... here's how Zoe Foster-Blake's makeup routine has changed since becoming a mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Now, most people who have followed Zoë Foster Blake and Go-To for a while will know there's one thing she always said she would never make: an eye cream.

So then why are our friends at Go-To now launching an eye serum? Well, according to Zoë, it's actually one of Go-To's most requested products.