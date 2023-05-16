From a cult lip mask to a 'hydration hero': 6 products a beauty writer can't live without in winter.

When the temperature drops a few degrees, my skincare routine amps up a few notches.

As I unearth my seasonally-appropriate puffer jackets and cute knitted vests, I also switch out some of my beauty products for trusted cold weather faves.

The change in seasons doesn’t mean I overhaul my routine completely. After all, a tailored regimen is always in season. Instead, I make a few tweaks here and there to get the balance just right.

Watch: Horoscopes and Self Care. Story continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Over the years, I’ve found that there are certain products I just won’t — nay, can’t! — get through the colder seasons without.

With the chillier weather well and truly upon us, I’ve rounded up six products I always add in to in my beauty routine during winter, and where I get them.

A quick reminder that everyone’s skin is unique — always read the label and patch test new beauty goodies and seek advice if you’re unsure if a product is for you.

I’m not a dermatologist, and these are just my own experiences trialling beauty products.

1. A heavy-duty lip balm.

I may be able to skate through summer with a gloss or a light lippy I’ve yanked from the depths of my handbag. But in winter? No chance.