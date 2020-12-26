'I spent $986 on skincare this year. Here are the products I'd buy again.'

So, I took one for the team and added up how much I've spent on skincare this year. And it's... confronting.

You're welcome!

And while I know I've dished out quite a bit of money on the makeup front too, I thought I'd save myself from a full existential crisis and stop myself at just the skincare empties. For now.

Exactly why am I hoarding skincare empties? Well, I think it's always so much fun to see what other people are using (and finishing) on their skin, whether they'd repurchase it and what products they never stray from.

Plus, I'm just really into skincare.

Here's a quick breakdown of everything I've finished this year: five cleansers, two exfoliants, one toner, 13 masks, five serums, four face oils, five moisturisers, four SPFs and three face mists.

And here's a snippet of all the cute empties:

Just some of my many empties. Image: Supplied