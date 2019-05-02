In case you missed it, eyebrows are no longer just two random strips of hair above your eyes.

In fact, a well-tended pair of brows have so much to offer beyond jumping up when you’re surprised, or crinkling together when you’re thinking really hard about something.

Groomed eyebrows can make a massive difference to your overall face, like opening up your eye area, and giving your face an instant lift (yes please).

But what if your eyebrows need a bit of help? What if, at one stage or another, they unknowingly wandered down a questionable path and you’re not quite sure how to bring them back?

When you think of bad eyebrows, images of a bushy monobrow or the lovely 90s drawn on thin line – you know the one – come to mind. But there are more subtle ways your brows could be working harder for you.

Benefit Cosmetics’ National Brow Artist Hannah Mutze (also known in beauty circles as the eyebrow whisperer) has seen and worked on thousands of eyebrows, and the most common problems she encounters are:

Brows that haven’t been shaped.

Over-waxed and over-plucked eyebrows.

Fair brows that lack definition.

Flat brows that need a good brush.

Eyebrows being drawn on too thick or using the wrong eyebrow products.

But there’s good news. There is still hope for all of these types of eyebrows. Yes, even the ones who fell victim to overzealous tweezers.

From thin and over-plucked to fair and bushy, we asked Hannah to find us five eyebrows in need of some love, and show us step-by-step exactly how to turn them into perfect brows.

