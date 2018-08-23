Henna brows are everywhere. Here's what you need to know about the semi-permanent option.

How great would it be to wake up in the morning and have your eyebrows already good to go?

With henna, you can temporarily tint your eyebrows in a painless and all-natural way so they’re shaped every morning, with no need for pencils or powders. It’s also a really great way to trial a shape before you commit to feather-touch tattooing.

The service is fairly new to Australia, but henna dye has been used for thousands of years for body art and temporary tattoos. So, we spoke with the experts to give you everything you need to know about henna brows:

What are henna brows?

Henna brows are a form of eyebrow tinting that is used to stain the skin beneath the brow hairs. The purpose of this is to cast a shadow or create an illusion of depth and fullness in the area, visually filling in any sparseness.

Henna is a natural dye made from a plant known as hina or the henna tree. Henna has been around since ancient Egyptian times when it was used for many purposes such as dyeing hair, clothes, fabrics and as make up.

The process for henna brows is very similar to henna colouring methods you may see in traditional Indian culture, however the shades have been formulated to cater for eyebrow tones.

What does the henna brow process involve?

Amy Jean of Amy Jean Brow Agency told Mamamia the henna brow process is generally quick and easy. It should only take about 30 minutes.