Two women. One group of men. The glaring problem with the double-bachelorette formula.

In February, New Zealand premiered their first season of The Bachelorette. At first, fans expressed elation at the news that Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, a 32-year-old doctor and a woman of colour, would be their first bachelorette. But two weeks in, a white woman who happened to be ten years her junior, Lily McManus, entered the mansion and the two women proceeded to date the same group of men.

"So here we are, finally, with a strong-minded, confident, independent, intelligent, successful, beautiful woman of colour… being upstaged by a Pakeha woman who's already done two Bachelor stints," Siena Yates wrote for New Zealand Herald at the time.

Now, Australia has thrown on some sisterly stilettos and followed in their footsteps.

But why always two women? Where's the double-bachelor series?

Well, that format was tried and tested in the US in 2004 (which is approximately 657 seasons ago) and it hasn’t seen the light of day since. At the time, America was entering their sixth season of The Bachelor without a single success story, and the plot-twist was marketed as an opportunity to give the women more choice. (Like The Bachelorette 11 years later, the contestants voted for who they preferred, and one of the bachelors was sent home on the first night.)

Watch: The top five Bachelor Australia moments of all time. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

For a format that has not just survived but thrived since its American premiere in 2002, the Bachelor franchise in all its iterations has ultimately flourished in its goal of providing perpetually entertaining storylines, watched by bajillions both here and over there. And yes, there have been some long-lasting relationships along the way, though these days its seems it's not really a priority and more a mere possibility.