America once had two Bachelorettes too. It didn't end well.

What Channel 10 has failed to explain as yet, however, is: how will this work? What if they like the same man?

Well. To predict the future we look to the precedent.

Australia has followed in the footsteps of America and New Zealand, who have both previously employed the 'two Bachelorettes' plotline.

America was first. And let's just say... they never introduced it again. It was quite the event.

You see, once upon a time in 2015, Bachelor producers in America told their millions of dedicated fans they simply could not pick between fan-favourites Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson. Therefore, they proceeded with both.

"Por que no los dos?" I remember being their exact words*.

(*Definitely not their exact words.)

Kailtyn Bristowe (left) and Britt Nilsson (right). Image: ABC News.