"She dumped him to go on the show." Everything we know about The Bachelorette Australia 2020.

The Bachelorette 2020 has been announced and... THERE'S TWO OF THEM.

Elly Miles, 25, a fan favourite who came fifth on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor in 2019, will be handing out roses this time around, right alongside her sister Becky, 30.

We did not see this one coming but we kind of love it.

Image: Giphy.

It's the first time Australia has had two bachelorettes, taking a leaf out of our Kiwi mates' book after they had two in their first season earlier this year.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming 2020 season.

Elly and Becky Miles.

Elly is a familiar face, having been a public favourite in 2019's Bachie season. Throughout Elly’s time in the competition, she was known for her undeniable connection with Matt, her ability to seamlessly integrate country slang into any conversation, and her love of toasting marshmallows on a camp fire.

Australia was devastated when Matt sent her home, but we'll soon be able to watch Elly take the reigns.