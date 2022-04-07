By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

Have you ever thought about just straight up walking out of your job?

Well, my colleague Emma Gillman spoke to 15 women who did just that... days after starting.

You can read about all their stories and what led them to quit right here.

But first, let's get you across the biggest news stories you need to know about today, Friday April 8.

1. Sydney residents ordered to evacuate from floods for a third time.

More Sydney residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes, some for the third time this month, as historic flooding is predicted for parts of NSW.

Residents in Camden and Chipping Norton in Sydney's southwest were ordered to leave yesterday afternoon due to rising waters.

In Camden, numerous rescues were in progress yesterday as the Nepean River burst its banks, with at least five people retrieved with State Emergency Service boats, footage aired on the Nine Network showed.

Evacuation orders were also issued for people living in Cornwallis and the eastern part of Richmond lowlands early this morning.

#BREAKING: Thousands of Sydney residents have been forced to evacuate overnight as rising floodwaters threaten homes for the third time this year. #9Today pic.twitter.com/6lqCWVc0tc — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 7, 2022

Major flood warnings are in place for rivers in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley and the NSW Central and South Coast.

Flood levels at Menangle are expected to peak over record heights reached in 1988.

A total 24 schools will be closed today, the NSW Department of Education said, with another 13 schools teaching classes at different sites.

2. Australia backs more Russian sanctions as UN suspends Russia from human rights body.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has announced further sanctions on Russia but says she won't go as far as expelling the country's ambassador.

Senator Payne, who is in Brussels meeting with other NATO countries and allies to discuss Russia's invasion in Ukraine, announced a further 67 Russian elites have been targeted with sanctions over the war.

But she said the country's ambassador Alexey Pavlovsky hasn't been expelled due to concerns for Australians in Russia, among other reasons.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the latest round of sanctions came in response to "evidence of war crimes" committed by Russia in Ukraine:https://t.co/Pz0wZxepoG — SBS News (@SBSNews) April 7, 2022

Labor has urged the government to expel all Russian diplomats, barring the ambassador, to hold the Kremlin accountable for reported atrocities.

"It is hard to conceive how the decision can be made to allow these individuals to stay, given the sickening abuses being carried out by Russian forces," Labor leader Anthony Albanese said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.

3. PM keeps voters guessing on election amid court decision.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears likely to call the election this weekend, as a Liberal party battle continues in the courts.

Morrison is awaiting the result of a special leave application to the High Court by expelled NSW Liberal member Matthew Camenzuli.

Camenzuli who is challenging the federal executive's ability to intervene in the selection of NSW candidates for the election, which is expected to be held on May 14 or 21.

NSW Liberal preselection battle heads to the High Court, reports @ElizabethJByrne https://t.co/RLn0w4GSYc #auspol — ABC Politics (@politicsabc) April 7, 2022

A federal panel comprising of Morrison, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and former party president Chris McDiven stepped in to save ministers Sussan Ley and Alex Hawke, and backbencher Trent Zimmerman from being dumped as candidates.

The High Court will decide whether to allow special leave to hear the application at 4pm today.

A successful court action could also put nine other NSW Liberal candidate selections in jeopardy, with a senior Liberal figure telling AAP this would effectively mean "game over" for the Morrison government.

4. Sydney childcare worker accused of assaulting a boy says she was framed.

A Sydney childcare worker accused of duct taping a young boy with a disability while laughing it off as a joke, says she was framed by a disgruntled manager.

Jennifer Helen Wood, 33, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault in Sydney in 2017.

Her lawyer said the allegations led to her dismissal and arose in suspicious circumstances six months after she made several formal complaints about the chief executive of the childcare centre.

@dmsroy A Sydney childcare worker accused of duct taping a young boy with a disability while laughing it off as a joke, says she was framed by a disgruntled manager. https://t.co/VPmUvFvXvg — SCHOOL KIDS RIGHTS (@EdmJbg) April 7, 2022

The centre's director told Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court yesterday she reported the incident in October 2020 after receiving complaints about Wood from parents.

The witness said in mid-2017 she watched the four-year-old boy walking out of a bathroom with his hands tied in front of his body, while Wood pushed him from behind.

The judge-alone hearing continues.

5. Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first black woman on US Supreme Court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years' experience on the federal bench, was confirmed by a 53-47 vote, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer and told senators she would apply the law "without fear or favour".

President Biden congratulated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in the White House as the Senate voted on Thursday to confirm her to the Supreme Court. She was confirmed on a 53-47 vote, with three Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in backing her. https://t.co/AZRjG7s3OO pic.twitter.com/FlUUybHyxG — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 7, 2022

She will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.

Jackson will join three other women, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan Amy Coney Barrett – meaning that four of the nine justices will be women for the first time in history.

And that's it, you're all caught up.

- With AAP.