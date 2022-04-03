By Brielle Burns

Morning all, and welcome to your live news feed for Monday April 4.

We've got another big week of news ahead of us.

Today, you'll be hearing all about the 2022 Grammy Awards, and there's already drama going on behind the scenes.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also tipped to call the next federal election this week, so keep your eyes peeled for the date we'll be heading to the polls!

﻿

In the meantime, let's get you up to speed with the top five news stories you need to know this morning.

1. 300 killed in Ukrainian "massacre".

Ukraine is demanding new sanctions on Russia from major Western powers after hundreds were killed in a "massacre" in a town near Kyiv.

On Saturday, the mayor of Bucha, a liberated town 37 kilometres northwest of the capital, said that 300 of its residents had been killed by the Russian army.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, called for international war crimes investigators to visit the area to collect evidence and said Kyiv believed the killing of civilians was deliberate.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, described images of large numbers of dead Ukrainians in Bucha following Russia's withdrawal as a "punch in the gut" in an interview with CNN.

Ukraine round-up: Widespread condemnation over killings in Bucha https://t.co/5nVZY8afZk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 3, 2022

Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, called alongside Kuleba, for a wave of new measures by the Group of Seven major Western economic powers, extending sanctions to all its banks, closing ports to its ships and imposing an embargo on all trade.

"The current sanctions are not having enough of an effect as the war is continuing," he said.

Russia's defence ministry denied that Russian forces had killed civilians in Bucha, and said all photographs and footage showing dead bodies were "yet another provocation". In a statement, it said all Russian military units had left the town on March 30.

Moscow has previously denied allegations that it has targeted civilians, and has rejected accusations of war crimes.

2. PM denies racist comment against opponent in 2007.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected claims he made a racist comment against an opponent during his 2007 preselection.

Outgoing Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells last week made the accusations under parliamentary privilege, claiming Morrison told party members they couldn't have a Lebanese person as a candidate for the NSW seat of Cook.

Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has unloaded on Scott Morrison in an adjournment speech this evening in the senate.

Making claims of backstabbing and a racially motivated campaign from Morrison to prevent the preselection of rival Michael Towke. pic.twitter.com/cKmI7xQhPK — Michael Mazengarb (@MichaelM_ACT) March 29, 2022

The prime minister denied the allegations again during a press conference on Sunday.

"These are quite malicious and bitter slurs, which are deeply offensive, and I reject them absolutely," he told reporters.

But shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says nobody believes the prime minister on this issue or any other.

"I don't think anyone believes the prime minister, frankly," he told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

"I don't think people believe the prime minister more broadly."

3. Second COVID booster rollout begins as cases rise.

A second COVID-19 booster will be rolled out for vulnerable groups today, as more than half a million Aussies are dealing with infections.

Experts say a fourth jab will be critical in the effort to protect at-risk Australians ahead of winter, with a surge in cases of the virus and influenza looming.

People aged 65 and older, Indigenous Australians aged at least 50, disability care residents and the immunocompromised are among those receiving their fourth dose from today.

Older and vulnerable Australians will be able to receive a second booster shot from Monday, ahead of an expected surge in COVID-19 cases in winter. https://t.co/sj6YYnPrOm — SBS News (@SBSNews) April 2, 2022

An estimated 4.7 million people will be eligible to get a fourth dose, but it is expected fewer than 200,000 will meet requirements at the start of the rollout, with people able to receive a second booster shot four months after their first.

The number of active cases has climbed above the 500,000 mark for the first time since late-January, when the initial Omicron wave receded.

More than 47,000 new COVID-19 infections and 17 virus-related deaths were reported across the country on Sunday.

4. Victoria braces for floods and heavy rain.

Communities across eastern Victoria are being urged to seek higher ground after heavy rain flooded rivers in the region, with more severe weather on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for intense rainfall and damaging winds across East Gippsland on Sunday morning.

Major flood warnings are in place for the Snowy, Buchan, Bemm and Cann rivers after heavy rain also lashed the region on Saturday.

Residents around the Snowy are urged to move to higher ground with fears the river near Orbost could exceed above seven metres by this morning.

A low pressure system off the Gippsland Coast will bring heavy to intense rainfall, #flooding and damaging winds to East #Gippsland from this afternoon. 80-150mm of rain has been recorded in E. Gippsland since 9am Saturday, with a further 80-120mm to come.https://t.co/ie3YsJIqhl pic.twitter.com/bkneux8Jws — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) April 3, 2022

Across the border in NSW, evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Lismore and towns along the Richmond River including Bungawalbin and Woodburn.

5. Gunman on the run after six killed in California mass shooting.

Six people have been killed and 10n injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, that took place in a busy nightlife district, police say.

Police are still looking for the shooter and no one is in custody, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters on Sunday.

"We are asking for the public's help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information they can to help us solve this," Lester said.

The shooting occurred at about 2am local time near the Golden 1 Centre, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following footage distressing.



A gunman is on the run this morning after a mass shooting left six people dead in the capital of California. @apiotrowski9 #9News



DETAILS: https://t.co/hDLz0zckpj pic.twitter.com/NO2KBX80F0 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) April 3, 2022

Police said several blocks were closed while they investigate, but released no details on the ages or identities of the victims.

You're all up to speed. We'll bring you more of the top news stories women are talking about throughout the day.

- With AAP.