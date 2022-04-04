By Brielle Burns

You may remember the government announced a big $58m endometriosis funding plan last month.

It appeared to be major news for the 830,000 Aussie women who live with the debilitating condition. But a lot of people aren't happy about it.

My colleague and Senior Health and Beauty Writer, Erin Docherty, spoke to Aussie women to find what they really think.

1. British mother and son fighting for life after Blue Mountains landslide.

A British father and son have died, and a mother and son from the same family remain in a critical condition, following a landslide in the NSW Blue Mountains yesterday.

Crews will return to the site this morning to retrieve the bodies of the 49-year-old and nine-year-old boy who died at the scene at Wentworth Pass while the family was holidaying in Australia.

A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were winched from the scene and taken to hospital in critical conditions with significant head and abdominal injuries following the landslide on the walking track.

A fifth member of the same family, a 15-year-old girl, was treated for shock after the incident, which was reported to emergency services at about 1.40pm yesterday.

Detective Acting Superintendent John Nelson said: "Unfortunately there's been a landslip while they've been bushwalking... It's quite a tragic scene."

He described the 15-year-old girl as "extremely distressed".

"Both patients have significant head and abdominal injuries requiring sedation and intubation prior to them being extricated via winch," NSW Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Stewart Clarke told media.

"It is terribly sad to have lost two lives here today and my heart goes out to the families and the survivors of this horrific ordeal who have witnessed what is certainly a traumatic event."

2. US President Joe Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal'.

US President Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin after reported atrocities on civilians in Ukraine.

"You saw what happened in Bucha," Biden told reporters, adding that Putin "is a war criminal".

Biden's comments came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say hundreds of bodies of civilians have been found.

Zelenskyy called the Russian actions "genocide" and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.

"We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to gather all the detail so this can be an actual - have a war crimes trial," Biden said.

Biden noted that he faced push back last month when he described Putin as a war criminal after hospitals and maternity wards were bombed. On Monday, he made clear that label still applied.

"This guy is brutal and what's happening to Bucha is outrageous, and everyone sees it," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union will send investigators to Ukraine to help the local prosecutor general document war crimes. The US and more than 40 other countries are also working together to investigate possible violations and abuses.

3. Josh Frydenberg targeted by anti-Semitic vandalism.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has called out vandals who have defaced his election posters with anti-Semitic graffiti in Melbourne.

Frydenberg, who was born in Australia to Jewish parents, condemned the "obscene" vandalism on Twitter on Monday.

"Vandalism is a crime. This kind of vandalism is obscene. It doesn’t matter which political group is on the receiving end, it’s just not on. Our community deserves better," he wrote alongside a picture of an election poster.



"Swastikas are a reminder of a dark past & it’s our collective duty to say 'Never Again.'﻿

Vandalism is a crime. This kind of vandalism is obscene.



It doesn’t matter which political group is on the receiving end, it’s just not on. Our community deserves better.



His opponent, independent candidate Dr Monique Ryan, also had her posters vandalised with anti-Semitic imagery.

"There’s no place for hatred in politics. The odd black tooth, sure... but not hatred. We’re better than this," she wrote on Twitter.

There’s no place for hatred in politics.



The odd black tooth, sure ... but not hatred.



4. UN calls climate report a 'file of shame'.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has blasted politicians and businesses in the wake of a grave climate crisis assessment.

"It is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unliveable world," Guterres said of the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, released on Monday.

"Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals. But the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels. Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness," he continued.

"Some government and business leaders are saying one thing - but doing another. Simply put, they are lying."

BREAKING: The world must slash fossil fuels by 60-70% to prevent climate catastrophe, says a new UN report.



"It is now or never."



▪️ Emissions must drop 45% by 2030, but current pledges will make them rise 14%.

The IPCC report said actions such as drastically cutting fossil fuel use, growing forests and eating less meat were needed to contain global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures.

Global emissions are currently on track to blow past the 1.5C warming limit envisioned in the 2015 Paris Agreement and reach some 3.2C by century's end.

5. Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein quits politics with ‘empty tank’.

In case you missed it, Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein announced he was quitting politics to spend more time with his family yesterday afternoon.

The 57-year-old father-of-two said his "tank was empty" after two years of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What I've found after the last two years especially is I have nothing left in the tank to give," Gutwein told reporters in Launceston.

"Unless you can give 110 per cent to the role of premier, you should not be doing this job. I can no longer give 110 per cent."

The decision comes less than a year after he led the Liberals to a record third-straight election victory.

Gutwein said he would remain premier until the Liberals elected his successor later this week.

