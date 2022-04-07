"I walked before my first lunch break." 15 women on why they left a job within days.

It's not always easy to know whether you've found the right job for you when starting in a new position.

With a few weeks' worth of induction meetings, training, and getting to know the team, it can be a while before you've settled into the routine of a new job.

But then there are the times you know you made a mistake right away.

Watch: Our job interview horror stories. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

We took to the Mamamia community to hear about the one week (or one-hour!) tenures at the workplaces women just really didn't want to hold out for - most for very good reason.

From gut feelings to bitchy coworkers, here's why 15 women left their new jobs ASAP.

Keryn.

"One time I got a job at a government mapping department which basically involved moving dots around a map on the screen. There was heaps of training and then on the third day I was allowed to move the dots. I moved the dots and then everyone came over and gathered around my desk and were like, 'Well done, Keryn! You moved the dots.'

"I left that afternoon and never went back. I was far too smart to be praised that much for completing such a simple task."

Amelia.

"In high school I lasted four days at my job at a popular fashion streetwear store. I don’t even like the experience of shopping there, but I just needed a job at the time. I was told I didn’t approach customers enough and I let them browse for too long without my help.

"One day I overheard a customer visiting from Tassie ask my manager, 'Do you have an online store?'. My manager said, 'We do have an online store but I’m not sure if we ship overseas. If we do the prices might be different because of the currency conversion'. I quit after that."

Emmeline.

"I applied for this job that I didn't really understand, the title was something ambiguous like 'Commerce Operator'. After the interview I still didn't understand what the job was and then the interviewer said, 'Anyway this is Joe and you'll be following him around.' I was much less assertive when I was 22 so I just followed him.