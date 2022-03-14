Her name was Synamin Bell. She is the ninth woman killed by violence this year.

This post deals with violence against women and might be triggering for some readers.

Her name was Synamin Bell.

She was a 26-year-old loving mum of three children, Ollie, six, Charlie, four, and Jordy, three. And on Saturday night, her life was cut short, allegedly by an act of domestic violence.

She was at home in the South Australian suburb of Millicent when police were called to her address, soon discovering her body. A 25-year-old man known to Synamin was arrested at the scene and interviewed by police before being charged with murder. He will face court on Tuesday.

Synamin is the ninth woman killed by violence in Australia in 2022.

Synamin's brother Luke McGaughey spoke about his sister, noting she was incredibly "generous and loyal".

"Synamin was loved by all and those lucky enough to have known her. No matter what may have been happening in her own life, she was never unavailable. Synamin had dreams of giving her kids the life and opportunities that we all hope our children have before them. Charlie and Jordy both face their own challenges in life with their health and Synamin took it upon herself to learn about any subject relating to her kids' health/wellbeing and would always seek the best information available to help make their life better. She had goals of getting into medicine to help Jordy and to help give her the best chance at a full life," he shared.

"She was trying her hardest with limited resources and support, trying to be the best mum she could be."

Image: GoFundMe.