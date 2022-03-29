Will Smith's apology, and everything else that has happened since he slapped Chris Rock.

Something... unexpected happened at the Oscars this year.

Halfway through the ceremony, Chris Rock came on stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary.

He made a few gags and then said to Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting in the front row with her husband Will Smith, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

It was a reference to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore, whose character had a shaved head. The joke by Rock was undoubtedly poking fun at Pinkett Smith, who currently has a shaved head as she's been struggling with the auto-immune disease alopecia, which causes severe hair loss.

Will Smith then walked up onto the stage, striked Rock in the face, and then sat back down.

He then yelled out to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth." Twice.

Rock then said: "Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me. It was a G.I. Jane joke. That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Initially, both the Oscars' audience and people watching on from home were confused. Was it a publicity stunt? A joke?

But it quickly became apparent that it was not a 'bit'.

Here's everything that has happened since.

The immediate aftermath.

Immediately after the pair's altercation, Rock returned to presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary, albeit a little shaken.

He was then captured shaking his head as he walked off-stage.