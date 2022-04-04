'Slap' jokes and shock wins: The 11 biggest moments from the 2022 Grammys.

Usually, the Oscars are the neat, tidy bow on each year's awards season.

Not in 2022.

First of all, there was nothing about this year's Oscars that said 'neat and tidy', but secondly, the ongoing COVID pandemic postponed the biggest night in music by two months. So, welcome to a late Grammy Awards day.

This year's Grammys were surrounded by controversy for months, especially after Drake withdrew his nominations and Kanye West was banned from performing. But mostly, this year's ceremony went off without a hitch.

Honestly, compared to last year's star-studded, masked up event featuring every A-list music star under the sun, it was a bit of a snooze fest.

Things livened up a little thanks to a couple of shocks in the big categories, most notably Silk Sonic taking out both Song and Record of the Year for 'Leave the Door Open' over favourites like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, and Jon Batiste's HUGE Album of the Year win.

Here are the biggest moments from the show.

The 'slap' references.

Well... it was bound to happen.

After Bruno Mars' and Anderson Paak's Silk Sonic opened the show, host Trevor Noah launched into his opening monologue.

After introducing stars like Billie Eilish and BTS, he outlined expectations for the night: "We're gonna be listening to some music, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be singing, we're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths and we're gonna be giving out awards all throughout the night".

“We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”



— Host Trevor Noah alludes to Will Smith at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BXxM2iPPO9 — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) April 4, 2022

Subtle!