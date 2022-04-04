"Give me a f**king break." Why everyone is talking about P!nk and Rolling Stone magazine.

Superstar singer P!nk is p!ssed, guys. Really, really p!ssed.

And no, that doesn't mean she's had one too many wines. She's angry, and she's letting everyone know about it.

In case you missed it, P!nk has come out swinging - with words only, no slapping is involved - against music magazine powerhouse Rolling Stone after the publication ranked their Top 25 Greatest Grammy Performances Of All Time, in honour of the Grammy Awards being held today.

The list features Billie Eilish, Eurythmics, Adele, Metallica, Taylor Swift, and Bob Dylan, amongst the very mixed group of artists.

As you can probably guess, P!nk is not on the list.

Hence, p!ssed-off P!nk.

For the record, P!nk has performed at the Grammys a number of times, including 2010, 2014, 2017, and 2021. Here she is in her debut Grammy Awards performance in 2010, dangling in a white sheet suspended above mid-air in front of millions of viewers, singing in perfect pitch.