First up, you've probably heard everyone talking about Australia’s international border opening.

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced fully vaccinated international tourists will be allowed to travel to Australia from February 21, more than 700 days after the pandemic stopped international travel.

Tourism operators welcome Australia’s international border opening.

Australian tourism operators are relieved after the announcement borders will reopen to international travellers for the first time in two years.

Australian Tourism Export Council managing director Peter Shelley says the news will give businesses a starting point for rebuilding the industry.

"It's been a long, hard and desperate road for every tourism business across the country and we have lost many along the way, but this news will give those who have survived a clear target to work toward," he said.

Mr Shelley is confident there is pent up demand from tourists wanting to get to Australia.

But executive chair of the ACCI's tourism branch John Hart said there will be a lag between borders opening and tourists arriving, and said businesses needed support in the meantime.

Brittany Higgins to attend Parliament’s apology to victims of alleged sexual assault after no initial invite.

Fromer Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins said she was not invited to the Parliament’s historic formal apology to victims of alleged sexual harassment, assault and bullying on Tuesday.

"I haven’t been invited," Higgins, who is in Canberra to speak at the National Press Club on Wednesday with Grace Tame, told news.com.au.

"Naturally, I would love to be there. It would be quite a full circle moment of closure to be honest."

Rachelle Miller, who alleged her affair with Education Minister Alan Tudge was at times "abusive", was among other women who did not receive an invitation.

So apology to victims of bullying & harassment in parliament is tomorrow. We haven’t been invited. Won’t be surprised when apology starts with “We are sorry, if anyone was offended…” #SorryNotSorry #SetTheStandard @chels_e_potter @BrittHiggins_ @emma_husar & all the others! — Rachelle Miller (@rachellejmiller) February 6, 2022

According to news.com.au, COVID-19 restrictions prevented former staffers from entering the building.

After the publication reported the issue on Monday, parliament moved to ensure Higgins could attend the event.

The defence force has been deployed to help the aged care sector.

Members of the Australian Defence Force will be deployed to assist the aged care sector as it deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Following a meeting of federal cabinet's national security committee on Monday, as many as 1700 ADF personnel will be used to help the sector.

The decision will ensure teams can be deployed to deal with acute situations within a 24-hour notice period.

As many as 1700 ADF personnel will be deployed to assist the aged care sector as it deals with a spike in COVID cases. #auspol https://t.co/lzzI1AgjRQ — The New Daily (@TheNewDailyAu) February 7, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the measures would not mean there would be a surrogate workforce for the aged care sector.

"They have provided quite targeted support into the aged care sector in extreme situations, some of the most difficult situations," he told reporters in Canberra.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai says there is no need for concern.

After widespread concern for her safety, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has appeared in public at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Peng, who previously appeared to allege on social media that former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past, attended Monday's mixed curling match between China and Norway followed by the figure skating team event.

It followed an interview in which she said she never accused anyone of sexual assault.

"In the text we could see in Europe, you accused someone of sexual assault. What did you really write? We don't understand," asked French newspaper, L'Equipe.

"Sexual assault? I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way," Peng, without elaborating, said.

This story continues to bubble along on the sidelines of the Australian Open; a human rights concern being wrongly labelled "political messaging." https://t.co/F7V7Y1gifQ — Mamamia (@Mamamia) January 26, 2022

The 36-year-old told the French media outlet it had caused a "huge misunderstanding", repeating comments reported by a Singapore media outlet in December, and that she did not want "any further media hype" about it.

She also sought to allay fears over her safety, saying her life since November had been "nothing special" and denying she had "disappeared" after the furore when she was not seen in public for weeks.

Anger outside trial of NT cop accused of murdering Aboriginal teenager.

Traditional owners remain angry as the trial of a Northern Territory policeman accused of murdering an Aboriginal teenager in a remote community gets underway.

Constable Zachary Rolfe, 30, has pleaded not guilty to the shooting murder of Kumanjayi Charles Arnold Walker as he attempted to arrest him in November 2019.

The 19-year-old died after Rolfe shot him three times in the body from close range in Yuendumu, 290km northwest of Alice Springs.

Kumanjayi Walker, the Aboriginal man shot dead in the remote Northern Territory desert, was partly pinned to the ground underneath another police officer when Constable Zachary Rolfe fired the fatal shots from point-blank range, a court has heard.https://t.co/u9RcRTFAYr — mat_dunckley (@mat_dunckley) February 7, 2022

Outside the Supreme Court in Darwin, Yuendumu community member Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves said his people were "still hurting" and "very angry" over the death.

"We want to see justice," he said.

