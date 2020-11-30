A runaway bride, known as the 'sad' princess: The very public life of Charlene of Monaco.

Much is known of the British Royal Family.

Their dramas and scandals and feuds are front page tabloid fodder, the world over.

But in Monaco, a tiny microstate on the French Riviera known for its Grand Prix and huge wealth, lives a less renowned but equally interesting royal family.

Currently headed by Prince Albert II, the son of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace Kelly, the Monaco royal family is one of the richest in the world. Albert has a net worth estimated at $1 billion.

He is married to Princess Charlene of Monaco in what these days looks like a picture perfect marriage, with two adorable children.

But getting to this point has been an interesting ride, with illegitimate children, family rifts and - almost - a runaway bride.

Princess Charlene was born in Rhodesia (modern-day Zimbabwe), before moving to South Africa as an 11-year-old.

With a former competitive diver and swimming coach as her mother, Charlene soon also excelled in the pool.

She represented South Africa at the 1998 and 2002 Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in the 4x100 metre medley relay in the latter competition.

Image: Getty.