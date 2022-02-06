By Brielle Burns

Morning friends! Did you catch the 60 Minutes program on Cleo Smith last night?

The four-year-old's parents, Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, have shared new details about their emotional reunion with their daughter after she was taken by a stranger and held for 18 days.

Here's a quick rundown of what they shared, plus the four other biggest news stories you need to know this morning,

Cleo Smith has 'blocked out' abduction details.

Ellie Smith has recalled waking up to a police phone call at 1am the morning of November 3, to be told they'd found four-year-old Cleo alive and locked in a room just 7km away from the family home.

The little girl's abduction - which lasted 18 days - captured the entire world's attention.

"She was sitting on the bed and we ran up to her and she was like 'Hi mum', like nothing had happened," Smith told Nine's 60 Minutes.

Since getting home Cleo doesn't like closed doors, and her mum says in the first week in particular she'd wake up screaming with "nightmare after nightmare."

"Still to this day we don't know the full story," she said in her first interview with media since the ordeal.

"She has blocked out a lot as to what's happened. She went into survivor mode and pushed it very far away."

For the little girl who was scared of the dark, Cleo Smith’s terrifying kidnapping has left her with new fears and sleepless nights. Even in those first magical hours after reuniting, her mother could see she had changed. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/eB1ApvFMaZ — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 6, 2022

Aussie gold medallist Jakara Anthony makes history at Winter Olympics.

The 12 year drought is over.

New Olympic champion Jakara Anthony made history on Sunday, winning Australia's first gold medal in the women's moguls at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 23-year-old led the two-day competition through every round and then scored 83.09 points to comfortably win the six-woman super final to earn gold.

Through Beijing, she was the only skier - and the first women in Olympic competition - to include a 'cork 720 mute' jump, with the higher degree of difficulty giving her an edge on her rivals.

GO JAKARA!

Scott Morrison is keen to get international borders open.

We could hear more about international borders opening soon, with federal leaders meeting today to discuss reopening Australia to tourists.

Scott Morrison hopes to be able to make the announcement, following the success of partial openings to students, backpackers and skilled migrants.

The prime minister said many of the states have now passed their peaks in COVID-19 infections.

"The key issue that we have been examining, and I have asked for advice from our health officials now over recent weeks, is how that decision could impact on our hospitals, which has been our primary consideration," he told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

"But I really do not believe that is far away. As people will know, we have already opened up our borders to skilled migrants and backpackers and students."

Peter Dutton denies he's the politician behind the "complete psycho" text.

Peter Dutton has angrily denied claims by former foreign minister Bob Carr that he was the cabinet minister who leaked a series of text messages calling Scott Morrison a "complete psycho."

Carr, a former Labor NSW premier, alleged in a tweet on Sunday night that it was the defence minister who shared the text exchange with then NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian during the 2019-20 bushfire crisis.

According to the texts, Berejiklian, who has now left politics, branded Morrison a "horrible, horrible person".

See the full tweet from Carr below:

The minister who shared the text with van Onselen and gave permission to use it was Peter Dutton. If PM Morrison has one more week in free fall the prospect of a leadership change pre-election is real. Party rules don’t count if most MPs think you will lead them to defeat. — Bob Carr (@bobjcarr) February 6, 2022

Dutton responded soon after with his own tweet to strongly reject Carr's claim.

"Bob Carr's tweet is baseless, untrue and should be deleted," Dutton said.

Queen names Camilla as 'Queen Consort'.

In royal news, the Queen has used her Platinum Jubilee message to express her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

Elizabeth II also shared her succession support for her eldest son as monarch.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said in a statement.﻿

On Sunday, the Prince of Wales thanked the Queen for her words, calling her decision to name Camilla 'Queen Consort' an "honour".

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish," he said in a statement.

And that's it! You're all up to speed.

We'll be back to bring you more news stories as they break throughout the day.





- With AAP.

