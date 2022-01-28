'No, you’re not imagining it. School hours are an impossible juggle for working parents.'

When my eldest son Toby turned five, I remember asking my sister-in-law what she did with her two older boys after school each day at 3pm.

I had not given much thought to what the working parents of primary school aged kids had to do in order to make their lives work.

My brother-in-law worked full time and my sister-in-law had a flexible job that she could mostly fit in around the school day. I remember her telling me how a mix of friends with kids the same age and grandparents also occasionally stepped in to help if needed. Care came from a few different sources and she just kind of made it work.

As I have learned since 2016 when Toby started school, this is the case for many families. A bit of this and a bit of that, with help from family, paid after school care, and a LOT of juggling.

While I had managed a 9-5 office job during Toby’s daycare years, I decided it would be easier to stick to freelancing once he began school.

Yes, there were after school care options where I put his name down, but the wait list was long and I was not a priority. As my husband Jules had a secure, full-time job, it felt like the best and most appropriate choice for my family.

But looking back now, was it really a choice?

I felt guilty about wanting to work more because I already had my freelance work during school hours, and wasn’t that enough? But I also felt frustrated at having to dial down my career aspirations and superannuation earning potential in order to allow our family to function inside the regulation school day.

And the standard regulation school day does not easily allow for parents to work if this is what you need - or choose - to do.

According to an article by The Conversation, the reasoning for our contemporary school hours and school holiday structure is contentious, but has existed in its current form for nearly a century.

This was an era when most mums did not work outside the home and could walk to the local school to drop off and pick up the kids while dad was out at work.

As flexible working conditions and daycare options have developed to suit a multitude of modern family structures and circumstances, school hours and the length of school holidays remain mostly the same as they did in the 1930s.