By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

COVID-19 has been cropping up a lot more in the headlines lately.

As the country faces a third Omicron wave, we rounded up all the questions you have about the virus, right here.

But first, let's get you across the biggest news stories making a buzz this morning, Thursday July 14.

1. Renting a property has never been more expensive in Australia.

Renting a property has never been more expensive, as new data shows prices are soaring amid Australia's cost-of-living crisis.

Rents hit record highs across the country's combined capitals, according to Domain's Quarterly Rent Report, with Canberra still the most expensive city for houses and units.

The median weekly rent for a house in the nation's capital hit $690 a week, while Brisbane had the biggest year-on-year increase of 16.9 per cent, taking the cost to $520.

Melbourne remained the most affordable city to rent a house, which was $460 a week after a rise of 2.2 per cent in the June quarter. In Sydney, the median weekly rent for a house sits at $620.

The unit rents in Sydney are set to hit a new record high next quarter, according to Domain’s Quarterly Rent Report.https://t.co/e8mYxevzVH#domain #rents — Financial Newswire (@Fin_Newswire) July 13, 2022

Domain's chief of economics and research, Nicola Powell, said various factors had boosted demand for rentals across Australia.

"The numbers that we're seeing are a result of a combination of high purchasing prices locking people into the rental market longer, increased home loan costs being passed on to tenants, weaker investment activity throughout 2019/20, and fewer building completions," Dr Powell said.

Anglicare Australia acting executive director Maiy Azize said the rental crisis would only worsen unless the government stepped and called for 25,000 new social and affordable rentals to be built each year over the next two decades.

"The market is at fever pitch and people are struggling to keep up. Anglicare agencies have been seeing full-time workers sleeping in their cars and pensioners struggling to find rooms in share houses," Azize told AAP.

2. Amber Heard loses bid for a retrial with Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard has lost a bid for a new trial in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp after a judge rejected her lawyers' argument that one of the jurors had served improperly.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp $US10.35 million in June, after a jury decided she defamed Depp in a newspaper opinion piece.

A Virginia judge denied Wednesday Amber Heard’s request for a new trial in her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, denying her complaints surrounding one of the juror’s identities. pic.twitter.com/OtXgoLSfmR — Forbes (@Forbes) July 13, 2022

Her attorneys had asked the judge in the case to throw out the decision and declare a mistrial, arguing that one of the jurors on the case should not have been eligible to serve because his summons was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.

The judge said there was no "evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" and dismissed the appeal.

3. NSW man who murdered wife and kids walks free from jail.

Ljube Velevski, who murdered his family 25 years ago in Wollongong, will walk free from prison today.

Velevski was convicted of murdering his wife Snezana, their six-year-old daughter Zaklina and their three-month-old twin girls in 1997.

The 56-year-old claimed their deaths were a murder-suicide by his wife but was later sentenced to 25 years in prison, with a non-parole period of 19 years.

A man who slashed the throats of his wife and 3 children - two of them just babies - is set to walk free from jail tomorrow without supervision. Ljube Velevski has served his full 25 year sentence without ever applying for parole. https://t.co/K5srH4Cqf6 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/GmrbukHnfL — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) July 13, 2022

He has now served his maximum sentence and will be released from prison after never applying for parole, admitting guilt, or expressing any remorse.

"Where is the rehabilitation? There has been absolutely no rehabilitation," victim’s advocate Howard Brown said, according to 7News.

"We have a greater responsibility to the community to really watch this guy."

4. Gov defends end of free RAT scheme and pandemic leave payments.

The government has defended scrapping pandemic leave payments and free rapid antigen tests for concession card holders despite rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government could not afford to continue the schemes due to budget pressures.

"To restart them would cost a considerable amount of money," he said. "We can't afford to extend all of them."

Pandemic leave payments for infected workers who have to isolate ended on June 30 and the free rapid antigen tests for concession card holders will finish at the end of July.

The program, which provided 10 free RATs every three months, was introduced in January at the height of the first Omicron wave when the tests were in short supply.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged those eligible to get free tests while the scheme was still in place, noting the end date was set by the previous government.

"What we inherent'd was a range of decisions from the former government timetable that they worked out... we inherited those decisions and we inherited a trillion dollars of debt so we will continue to take advice and monitor what's going on," he told the Today Show.

"People did know that winter was coming. People did know that these were challenges that we had to deal with."@AlboMP has denied he has made a mistake by allowing pandemic leave payments to expire but says he's open to providing more assistance. #9Today pic.twitter.com/KhM4rPFT5z — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 13, 2022

5. QLD win the state of origin.

Queensland has won the State of Origin, after defying early game carnage to claim the series with a remarkable 22-12 win.

NSW's Cameron Murray was the first casualty as three players were knocked out of the game in the opening four minutes at Suncorp Stadium last night.

The losses of Queensland pair Selwyn Cobbo and Lindsay Collins in a frenzied opening left the Maroons down to just two players on their interchange bench and scrambling to rearrange their team with 76 minutes still to play.

Despite those absences and a two-point halftime deficit, it was the Maroons who found a way to win the match.

Queensland captain Cherry-Evans said telling his teammates to refocus and keep their heads after the tumultuous start had been a key to overcoming the odds.

"We felt like the team that remained the calmest was going to win," Cherry-Evans said.

"The team that reverted back to just playing footy was going to win because there was so many different things out there that changed the game from head knocks to sin bins."

That's everything you need to know this morning. We'll be back to bring you more of the top stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.