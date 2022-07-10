By Brielle Burns

1. Kyrgios questioned about composure following Wimbledon defeat.

Nick Kyrgios has taken offence at an insinuation that his temperament cost him the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

The Australian tennis player lost his cool after claiming to be distracted by a female spectator who he accused of being "drunk out of her mind".

"It’s the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro," Kyrgios could be heard saying to the chair umpire.

Novak Djokovic has beaten Nick Kyrgios in a lively Wimbledon final that saw the Australian ask the chair umpire to eject a female member of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/zasBswUOlY — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 10, 2022

He also broke Wimbledon’s strict all-white dress code when he changed into his red Nike cap to receive his runner-up silverware from the Duchess of Cambridge.

Asked if he needed to improve his composure, Kyrgios took offence.

"I think the other 126 players in the draw could improve their composure," he said.

"But at times out there, obviously I was getting angry a bit because I just looked at it as, (if) you win this tournament, you become the tennis immortal, I feel."

"I can obviously improve many things in my game, not just composure. My forehand return needs to improve. I've been working on that a lot. Can always get stronger. Can always get fitter."

"I feel like that (question) was a bit of a dig, but I feel like everyone in the draw can improve something."

Kyrgios also paid tribute to Djokovic's unflappable temperament saying, "He's just really composed".

Djokovic won the Wimbeldon men's final 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3), securing his fourth Wimbledon major in succession.

Kyrgios will not have to turn his attention to an impending court date back in an ACT court next month, where he's been accused of allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

2. 105,000 return home after NSW floods as thousands remain under evacuation orders.

105,000 people displaced by the NSW floods can return home but have been warned to emotionally prepare for what they will find.

Of the 2,285 premises already examined, 239 have been deemed not habitable and a further 973 require repairs.

About 4,500 residents remained under evacuation orders last night, as the State Emergency Service responded to 355 calls for help and performed 13 rescues, in the 24 hours to 6pm on Sunday.

Almost 500 have been rescued since the floods began on June 27.

"A lot of our jobs at the moment have been animal rescues, medical assistance and resupplying the communities that are currently isolated," an SES spokeswoman said.

37 Victorian emergency personnel travelled to NSW over the weekend to help with the rescue and clean-up.

Emergency service partners @FireRescueVic today reunited 26 horses with their owners today near #Maitland after many days of thinking their horses had been swept away. Many tears were shed. 🐴💦😪 pic.twitter.com/B0v9jWYfFo — NSW SES (@NSWSES) July 9, 2022

Rain is forecast for Sydney on Monday before clearing later in the week.

Federal relief payments of up to $1000 are available for residents of 29 local government areas, while NSW residents are being urged to donate money to GIVIT so help can be better coordinated.

3. $25 million plan for Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge scrapped.

The NSW government has scrapped its plan to install an extra flagpole on the Sydney Harbour Bridge to fly the Aboriginal flag.

Instead, the Aboriginal flag will permanently replace the NSW flag on the iconic structure.

Premier Dominic Perrottet confirmed the change to The Sydney Morning Herald yesterday, labelling it a "practical and pragmatic solution which makes sense".

A $25 million plan to install a third flag pole on the Sydney Harbour Bridge has been scrapped. @Gabrielle_Boyle #9News pic.twitter.com/C4CKOxtv6C — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 10, 2022

The $25 million cost of the additional flagpole installation was revealed by Perrottet last month. The funding will instead be reallocated to Close The Gap initiatives.

Following Perrottet's commitment, the Victorian government also recently made the decision to permanently fly the Aboriginal flag on Melbourne's West Gate Bridge.

The NSW flag will be relocated to the redeveloped precinct on Macquarie Street in the CBD.

4. Millions to get access to COVID treatments.

More Aussies will be able to access potentially lifesaving COVID-19 antiviral treatments from today.

Health Minister Mark Butler says Australians over 70 who test positive to the virus will be able to access antivirals on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme from Monday.

Access will also be expanded to people over 50 with two or more risk factors for severe disease and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people over 30 with two or more risk factors. Anyone 18 or over and immunocompromised may also be eligible.

"COVID cases and hospitalisation numbers are climbing, particularly with the new variants," Butler said yesterday.

"These oral antivirals dramatically reduce the risk of severe disease particularly for older Australians and will help keep people out of hospital."

Millions of Australians will gain access to lifesaving antiviral treatments for Covid-19, even if they don’t have an underlying medical condition, as case numbers and hospitalisations soar. See if you're eligible 👉 https://t.co/QOOtuFLjKJ pic.twitter.com/Wz493BYM2c — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) July 10, 2022

More than 73,000 Australians have already benefited from the antiviral treatments, which are taken as a tablet or capsule, and help stop infection from becoming severe.

Australians over 30 will also be able to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose or second booster from today.

The country recorded over 70,000 new infections and 89 deaths over the weekend, with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 now the dominant strains of the virus.

5. Women less likely to vote for federal LNP, new study shows.

Women are less likely to vote for the Liberal-National coalition by up to 10 percentage points compared with men, new analysis shows.

Male and female voters viewed the treatment of women in politics as the coalition's second-biggest weakness at this year's federal election, slightly behind the state of aged care in Australia.

The Australia Institute research, conducted on May 21 and again in June, found that the gap between men and women who would vote for the coalition widened after the election.

There was a seven percentage point gap between the male and female coalition primary vote in the election night exit poll at 37 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. But three weeks later, the gap had widened to 10 percentage points and only 28 per cent of women said they would vote for the coalition compared with 38 per cent of men.

"This research shows it's little wonder Liberal Party senators like Linda Reynolds are publicly voicing concern that the coalition had its worst result in 30 years for female representation in the House of Representatives," said Australia Institute deputy director Ebony Bennett said.

Just 11 of the coalition's 58 members elected to the lower house at the election are women.

Senator Reynolds last week called on the opposition to consider adopting temporary gender quotas to ensure more women have the opportunity to be elected for her party.

Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds has urged the Liberal Party to implement a temporary gender quota to avoid a repeat of this year’s Federal Election result.https://t.co/J6pOuV3MSx — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 3, 2022

