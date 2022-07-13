Why people believe the Amy Winehouse biopic should never be made.

This post discusses drug addiction and mental illness, and could be triggering for some readers.

In 2011, headlines across the globe lit up with the news that Amy Winehouse had died.

The response was immediate. An outpouring of mourners, well-wishers and heartbroken fans flocked to her home in North London, where she died, to grieve the 27-year-old singer.

It's been 11 years since the world lost Winehouse, and now a biopic reflecting on her life and rise to fame is reportedly in the works.

And how do fans feel about it? Well, they're not so happy.

Watch this clip of 14-year-old Amy Winehouse singing Happy Birthday. Post continues after video.



Video via Supplied.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming film, including why so many are pushing back against it.

So, what's going on?

Earlier this week, it was announced an upcoming biopic of Winehouse was in the works. According to Deadline, the script is being floated around to different casting agencies. It will be called Back to Black.

This isn't the first time mentions of an Amy Winehouse movie have made the rounds. In 2015, it was even reported that there was a project set to star Noomi Rapace as Winehouse, but that failed to materialise.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed 50 Shades of Grey, is now set to take on the project – with prodution backed by Studio Canal. While it's in its early stages, a script has been written by Matt Greenhalgh, and now with a big name like Taylor-Johnson on board, reports claim the project is moving quickly.

Amy Winehouse. Image: Getty.