Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' divorce shook Hollywood. 20 years on, they're isolating together.

When iconic A-list couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis separated in 1998, it shook Hollywood.

They’d been walking red carpets at film premieres in leather jackets and teashade glasses together since the late 80s. She, a ‘screen siren’ with leading lady sex appeal; he, a blockbuster action star known for playing handsome men living on the edge.

But behind all their joint success, their marriage was crumbling, with the couple officially finalising their divorce in 2000.

20 years on, and Moore and Willis are isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instantly, everyone wanted to know: are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore back together??? But it turns out, in 2020, going into lockdown with your ex ain’t no big thing.

According to their Instagrams, the famous Hollywood exes have been isolating together for over two months now, along with their three daughters, two of the daughter’s boyfriends, another unidentified guest and many, many dogs.

Also – and this is important – the whole lot are wearing matching green and white stripped onesies. Yes, even the bloody dogs.

“Family bonding,” Moore captioned an image of her clan in their matching get ups. (Willis and another man also appear to be holding giant-sized spoons and forks…) Their daughter Tallulah – who Moore was previously estranged from for three years – also posted an image of her parents with the caption, “Chaotic neutral”.