The uncomfortable truth behind Shannon Baff's exit from the Bachelor.

Shannon Baff shed many tears on The Bachelor last night, but the 25-year-old is feeling much better now.

Earlier this week, in an interview with TV Week, Shannon revealed she suffered from anxiety and depression during her near-three month stay in the Bachelor mansion.

“If I’m being honest, I was struggling with depression in the house,” the car-care consultant told the magazine.

“I had quite a bit of anxiety. I found it difficult, and the more it went on and the closer I got to the girls, the behaviour in the house got more intense, so I became more anxious.”

Speaking to Mamamia, Shannon said she felt pressure early on after receiving the first single date with Nick Cummins.

“I had the first single date and had the pressure of maintaining that connection and having the patience as well for everyone else to be able to go on their dates and try to be fair,” she said.

“It’s a pretty intense situation. It is difficult and it is a long time you have to wait.”

She said she’s now had enough time to reflect and understand how she felt in the house.

“Like everyone else I had my down days, I think the biggest thing for me was recognising that and acknowledging that every now and then I did feel a bit down.

“I’m not ashamed to talk about it either because people do need to acknowledge if they feel that way. It’s something that needs to be talked about.”